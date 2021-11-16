It started out as a straightforward hemp deal between two Douglas County businessmen.
Kurt Holm, a local contractor, would do some work for property owner and investor Dustin Jinks. In return, Jinks would pay Holm from the windfall proceeds — expected to exceed $500,000 — that would come from the sale of the hemp he intended to grow on his Camas Valley property.
But the deal soured, and things got so bad that the two men filed lawsuits against one another, with Holm accusing Jinks of stiffing him out of tens of thousands of dollars and Jinks alleging that Holm rammed him with his Jeep, causing debilitating injuries.
Both lawsuits were filed in Douglas County Circuit Court, and are working their way through the legal system. Holm is represented by Roseburg attorney Christopher Peterman. Jinks is represented by Roseburg attorney Randy Rubin.
Jinks is the owner of a company called HAD LLC, and owned Hemp Valley LLC before it was dissolved last year, according to state records. Holm owns Plan B Contracting LLC, those records show.
Holm filed the first lawsuit, in January 2020, in which he accused Jinks of breach of contract.
According to that complaint, Jinks approached Holm and asked him to buy certain items, deliver them to Jinks’ property in Camas Valley, and then use them to construct a 4,000 square-foot barn and fencing to be used for a large hemp farm.
Those items were a 275 horsepower green John Deere tractor with yellow wheels; fencing materials, including 25 rolls of 8-foot tall woven wire fence, about 2,000 10-foot tall steel posts, chain link fencing, fence clips, brace wire and more; and a complete prefab building kit for a 40-foot-by-100-foot barn delivered to the site.
In addition to delivering the items to the Camas Valley property, the agreement called for Holm to construct the fencing and barn. In return, Jinks would pay Holm a percentage of the profits received from the sale of hemp that would be grown on the property.
Holm bought the items and delivered them to the property. However, Jinks failed to pay Holm back for the items and refused to return them to Holm when asked to do so, the complaint said. In order to keep the items from Holm, Jinks moved them to an unknown location.
Jinks later used the fence materials to build a fence around his property, the complaint said.
Holm is seeking to have Jinks ordered to return the materials. He wants Jinks to pay him $70,000 plus 9% for his troubles, the complaint said.
A DUSTUPIn April 2020, Jinks filed a counterclaim in which he leveled his own accusations against Holm.
Jinks claimed that the delay in constructing the barn meant he was unable to dry seven acres of hemp, which cost him nearly $500,000 in lost profits. Jinks further alleged that Holm failed to check the operating fluid levels of a Caterpillar and a tractor, damaging both of them.
The counterclaim sought to have Holm’s complaint dismissed and order Holm to instead pay Jinks nearly $570,000 for the lost revenue and damage to the equipment.
While that court case was winding its way through the courts, Jinks filed his own separate complaint against Holm. That complaint, in which Jinks accuses Holm of causing personal injury, assault and battery, negligence and trespassing, was filed on Aug. 13, 2021.
The complaint centers around an incident that occurred in front of Jinks’ Camas Valley property on or around Aug. 15, 2019.
According to the complaint, Jinks was working on the security gate at the entrance of his property when Holm drove onto Jinks’ driveway in his Jeep Grand Cherokee, and stopped at the opening of the gate. Jinks was standing in the middle of the driveway and facing away from the Jeep When Holm drove forward and hit Jinks with the vehicle. Jinks turned around and told Holm to stop, but Holm drove the Jeep forward, hitting Jinks a second time. The impact flung Jinks forward about 2 feet, causing him to land on the hood of the Jeep, the complaint said.
The two impacts with the Jeep caused Jinks to suffer injuries to his neck, upper and lower back and hips, and he has had severe headaches, pain, numbness fatigue and tingling in his hands, legs and feet following the incident.
Those and other injuries from the incident cost Jinks about $20,000 in medical bills, the complaint said. The injuries have also caused Jinks “pain, suffering, emotional distress, loss of function, and interference with (his) lifestyle and enjoyment of activities, and will continue to do so in the future, all to his non-economic damages in the amount of $50,000,” the complaint said.
Holm has not yet filed an official response to the complaint, court records show.
The complaint filed by Holm was scheduled to go to trial in March 2021, but got postponed due to COVID-19. A second trial date, this one for October 2021, was also canceled. The case is now scheduled to go to trial before Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Kathleen Johnson and a 12-person jury next March.
The complaint filed by Jinks has not been assigned a trial date.
Phone calls and emails to the attorneys of Holm and Jinks were not returned.
(1) comment
...down with dogs, up with fleas.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.