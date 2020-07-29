The attorney for a California man accused of breaking into a storage facility and then into a gun shop in Myrtle Creek, stealing firearms and leading police on a chase on Interstate 5, plans to file a motion that his client is not fit to proceed to trial.
Dejan Anthony Sebastian, 29, of Los Angeles, appeared in court by video in Douglas County Circuit Court Judge George Ambrosini's courtroom Tuesday morning. He was arraigned on two counts of second-degree burglary, four counts of first-degree theft, attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, interfering with an officer, three counts of second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of second-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree theft.
Sebastian's attorney, Brandon Mills, indicated he would file a motion concerning his client's competency for trial.
Police said Sebastian stole three handguns and a pump-action shotgun after breaking into a U-Store Self Storage unit on Storage Way in Myrtle Creek, and then took a sledgehammer and knocked a hole in the wall of the unit to allow him to get into the gun store next door.
A Myrtle Creek police officer located Sebastian's vehicle heading south on Old Pacific Highway toward the Tri City interchange. He tried to make a stop, but the vehicle went onto the freeway southbound at a high rate of speed to milepost 99 when the pursuit was terminated because the driver was driving dangerously, according to police.
The police report said about five minutes later, another Myrtle Creek police officer noticed the suspect's car along the side of the freeway just past milepost 97 south of Canyonville, and it appeared to be stuck in a heavily wooded area.
When Sebastian was finally arrested, officers said he was asked several questions and looked confused.
Ambrosini set Aug. 4 for a fitness hearing to determine if Sebastian is competent to go to trial and help in his own defense.
