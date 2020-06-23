A trial has been set January for a California man accused of breaking into vehicles and stealing electronic equipment from at a Roseburg car dealership in 2016.
Dashan Cowan, 27, of Elk Grove, California, who served time in California for a similar crime, faces 18 counts of first degree criminal mischief for breaking into vehicles, and one count of first degree aggravated theft for stealing a navigational system from one of the vehicles worth over $10,000.
Cowan appeared by phone Monday morning in Douglas County Circuit Court. Judge Frances Burge set a four-day trial to begin Jan. 5.
The alleged theft and vandalism happened at the Lithia Auto Center lot at Northeast Stephens Street and Stewart Parkway in Roseburg in October of 2016.
That was about four months before the incident in Redwood City, California where Cowan was convicted of breaking into 21 cars and stealing stereo equipment at a dealership in March of 2017.
A story in the San Mateo Dailey Journal reported that a security guard at the auto dealership in Redwood City detained Cowan. The guard said he spotted an unoccupied BMW SUV with its engine running and saw Cowan running toward the BMW with a ski mask and gloves along with an accomplice. He was later arrested by police. But the accomplice got in the security vehicle and drove away. The car was later found in flames.
Cowan was charged with smashing the windows of 21 cars and removing stereos from four of them resulting in over $35,000 in damage.
Cowan served part of a five-year sentence in the San Mateo County Jail in Redwood City before he was released, but now will have to face charges in Douglas County.
He's obviously a habitual criminal. Give him a habitual criminal sentence.
