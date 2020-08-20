A California man convicted of attempted murder in Sutherlin from a motor home sale gone bad in 2017, only to have the conviction overturned, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Wednesday morning.
Kelly Lee Starnes, Sr., 51, of Pittsburg, California, pleaded no contest to second-degree assault in a plea bargain agreement in Judge George Ambrosini’s Douglas County Circuit Courtroom, and was re-sentenced to 70 months in prison.
Starnes was originally convicted for attempted murder in February 2018 by a Douglas County jury. It was a four-day trial and the jury voted 11-1 for a guilty verdict for a Sept. 11, 2017, shooting in Sutherlin that wounded 53-year-old Curtis Lee Endicott, after a disagreement over the sale of a motor home.
Starnes was sentenced to 7½ years in prison, but the conviction was overturned after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in April, that the U.S. Constitution requires unanimous jury verdicts to convict defendants on any felony case in state criminal courts. So the case was sent back to Douglas County.
Starnes has been serving a sentence for a felony conviction in Texas for a crime that was committed before the shooting in Douglas County and has been serving his time in the Oregon Department of Corrections. His Douglas County sentence will run concurrently with the Texas sentence.
Investigators said in the probable cause affidavit that Endicott was going to sell Starnes a motor home that was parked on Haley Lane along the west side of Interstate 5 in Sutherlin, and was having trouble removing the ignition and asked if they could finish working on it the next day.
Endicott said Starnes pulled out a gun and shot him through the arm. At one point, he said Starnes pointed the gun at his head and pulled the trigger, but it misfired. Endicott told police he got away and ran to a nearby house to get help, with Starnes firing more shots at him. Endicott was taken to the hospital where he was treated for the wound.
Deputies finally located Starnes’ vehicle on Sept. 22, 2017, at a gas station on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard in Roseburg and Starnes was arrested.
Before sentencing, Starnes told Judge Ambrosini, “ I want to apologize for taking the court’s time and for my bad behavior.”
