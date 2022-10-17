With legal representation assigned, Uriah James Carleton is currently scheduled to stand trial in January on three counts of second-degree manslaughter at Douglas County Circuit Court.
The charges, which also include driving under the influence, stem from a crash that killed three people on Aug. 16 in Riddle. Carleton, 21, was implicated as the driver in the crash. Alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor.
Kiya Speckman, 16, Janeva Hodgson, 20, and Caleb Hodgson, 17, died in the crash that occurred in the 18000 block of Cow Creek Road in Riddle on Aug. 16.
The second-degree manslaughter charges Carleton faces, fall under Oregon's Measure 11 minimum sentencing guidelines. A guilty verdict on any of those counts would carry a minimum 6 years, 3 months in the Oregon Department of Corrections.
Douglas County Judge Steve Hoddle, who was elected to the circuit court bench in May after serving as the county's senior deputy district attorney, will hear the proceedings.
Brook Reinhard has been assigned to represent Carleton. Reinhard served as an Umpqua Valley Public Defender for seven years before becoming the executive director of Public Defender Services of Lane County in August 2016.
Douglas County Senior Deputy District Attorney Allison Eichmann is the prosecutor in the case.
A trial readiness hearing is scheduled for Jan. 3, 2023, with the four-day trial set to begin Jan. 10.
Carleton remains in the Douglas County Jail in lieu of $3 million bail.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
