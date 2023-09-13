Drug court graduates on Sept. 5. (From left) Dean Stepp, Travis Maples, Sarah Houston, Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Robert Johnson, Cassandra Murray, Jason Marlin, Taruis Crettol and Heath Whited.
Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice gave the keynote speech at the 103rd graduation ceremony for drug court on Sept. 5.
Photo courtesy of Douglas County Government
Drug court graduate Heath Whited has been able to turn his life around and be a better father, according to his speech during the graduation ceremony Sept. 5.
Photo courtesy of Douglas County Government
Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice was the keynote speaker at the 103rd drug court graduation ceremony Sept. 5.
“I once came across a Facebook comment by a citizen some time ago that was honoring to read, ‘Chris Boice doesn't care about your past. He only cares about your future,’" Boice said. "And I will tell you, those words capture the spirit of the entire team right here in this room. Each one of these folks are dedicated to helping you rebuild your lives.”
There were seven graduates in the class: Heath Whited, Taruis Crettol, James Stepp, Travis Maples, Jason Marlin, Sarah Houston and Cassandra Murray.
Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Robert Johnson presided over the ceremony and said the graduates' successful completion diverted 406 months prison time, saving tax payers more than $2 million.
Boice and Johnson talked about the impact of addiction on families and communities, particularly children and grandchildren and urged the graduates to persevere, not only for their own sake but for the sake of the next generation. Boice highlighted the importance of breaking the cycle of addiction and that through their successful completion of this program, their collective 17 children and two grandchildren will now have the opportunity to see them bounce back and rebuild after experiencing the destructive downside of addiction.
“It’s been a crazy road," graduate Heath Whited said. "Drug Court has given me a really great support group. I see people in this room that I can count on now. It’s taught me a lot about myself. I’m grateful for everyone here, including the Drug Court team.”
Whited celebrated 738 days clean upon graduation. He completed the residential substance abuse treatment before completing the drug court program He is employed full time and has four children and two grandchildren. “It’s made me a really great dad for my kids,” he said.
The Douglas County H.O.P.E. Drug Court team is comprised of representatives from Douglas County Circuit Court, the District Attorney, Douglas County Corrections Department, Adapt Integrated Health Care, Oregon Department of Human Services, Umpqua Valley Public Defenders and the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team. H.O.P.E. stands for Help, Opportunity, Pride, and Emancipation.
The program was established in January 1996 and has seen 622 graduates.
Boice acknowledged challenges faced by law enforcement, the district attorney's office and public defenders when dealing with addiction-related crimes. He stressed the need for community members to attend drug court graduations to witness the positive outcomes and the hard work put in by both the participants and the dedicated professionals involved in the program. Graduations are held quarterly. The 104th ceremony is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 9, 2024.
