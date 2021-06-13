A Myrtle Creek woman befriended an elderly Canyonville man and then stole money and valuable personal belongings from him, including his rings and a watch, according to a complaint filed Friday in Douglas County Circuit Court.
The complaint, filed by Joy Nigro, as the personal representative of the estate of Edward C. Curtiss, seeks $270,000 from Heddy Poncho, 60, a Myrtle Creek woman who also goes by the name Heddy Botts.
According to the complaint:
Leona and Edward C. Curtiss executed wills that were duly recorded. Leona Curtiss died in January 2019 and Edward Curtiss died in September 2020. He was 90.
Poncho had a “confidential relationship” with Edward Curtiss before his death in the form of providing transportation and caregiving services. Curtiss relied on Poncho for rides to doctors’ appointments, shopping, and to conduct his personal business.
In August 2018, before the death of Leona Curtiss, Edward Curtiss added Poncho as a death beneficiary to his personal bank account. Poncho then exerted “undue influence” and, while Curtiss was still alive, wrongfully took $20,000 from his bank account and had her name put on the title to Curtiss’ vehicle as a joint owner with right of survivorship, according to the complaint.
Following Curtiss’ death, Poncho took Edward Curtiss’ rings, wallet, watch and checkbook, as well as Leona Curtiss rings, the complaint said.
“Suspicious circumstances surround the changes to Mr. Curtiss’ bank account, the naming of (Poncho) as the owner of his personal vehicle and (Poncho’s) receipt of $35,000 from Mr. Curtiss,” the complaint states.
Poncho exercised “full dominion” over all of the items she allegedly took and should pay back the full value of them, according to the complaint. Nigro, as the personal representative of the estate of Edward Curtiss, is the rightful owner, the complaint said. Nigro, who also goes by the name Joy Newberry, lives in Illinois, according to court records.
“Despite demands by plaintiffs for the return of Mr. Curtiss’ personal property and the monies from Mr. Curtiss’ personal bank account, defendant is unable or refuses to return the property,” the complaint said.
“Defendant maintained a confidential relationship with Mr. Curtiss and used that relationship to intentionally interfere with Mr. Curtiss’ estate plans, to the detriment of Mr. Curtiss’ estate and his trust,” the complaint said. “Defendants actions constitute the wrongful taking of Mr. Curtiss’ property and constitutes financial abuse of an elderly person.”
The complaint seeks $50,000 for “relief for conversion,” $165,000 for elder abuse and $55,000 for the money allegedly taken from Cutriss’ bank account and checking account, for a total of $270,000.
Poncho had not been served with the complaint as of Friday afternoon and had not had an opportunity to review it or respond, according to court records.
Nigro is represented by attorney Ronald L. Sperry III, with the Roseburg firm DC Law Offices of McKinney & Sperry PC.
