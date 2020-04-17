Cedar Cascade Higgs, the 24-year-old Murphy man who was arrested following a five-hour armed standoff with police in Canyonville, was arraigned on two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, recklessly endangering another person and second-degree disorderly conduct Thursday.
Court documents show several of Higgs' weapons were seized during a traffic stop around 11 p.m. Tuesday. A passenger at the time of the traffic stop was a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms.
A roommate of Higgs told the Douglas County Sheriff's Office that Higgs had been upset about a breakup with a woman and losing his job.
"The traffic stop in which several of his guns were seized the previous evening infuriated Higgs," the affidavit said. "Higgs had been drinking heavily since the traffic stop, and hadn't slept."
Higgs refused to make a statement, according to the court document.
Around 8:30 a.m. Higgs called the sheriff's office to file a personnel complaint because his weapons were taken.
"Higgs was mostly upset about the $100+ dollar knife that was not given back to him when he legally purchased it in Medford," the affidavit said. "Higgs became very upset and yelled and cussed during our conversation."
The sergeant making the call allegedly asked Higgs to calm down, but ultimately hung up the phone. Dispatchers were notified Higgs may be a hazard and around that same time a call came in about an armed shooter in Canyonville.
Multiple people called in reports of shots fired at 420 SW Fourth Place in Canyonville.
Deputies, Oregon State Police troopers and Myrtle Creek police officers set up a perimeter and tried, but failed, to negotiate with Higgs via the phone.
A search warrant for the property was granted and served around 3:45 p.m. Higgs came out at that time and was taken into custody.
During the search of the property, deputies found the front door destroyed, shell casings on the deck and numerous firearms. All firearms within the home were seized, including an AR-15 platform semiautomatic rifle inside the bedroom and a 9mm pistol which was found on a small table in front of the toilet "as if it had been left there by someone using the bathroom," court records showed.
