Newly-released police records detail how three Douglas County men allegedly assaulted a Corvallis woman after shouting transphobic comments at her during the woman's graveyard shift at a 7-Eleven.
Around 3:20 a.m. on Oct. 24, Dylan Guido, 21, of Roseburg, Riley Westbrooks, 21, of Myrtle Creek, and Kyle Rackley, 22, of Sutherlin, walked into the convenience store in the 700 block of Northwest Kings Boulevard in Corvallis, but realized they didn't have face coverings required to enter the store.
Guido and Westbrooks stretched their shirts over their faces and walked in and asked if they could come in to make a purchase. The clerk denied them entry and the two men exited the store.
Soon, two customers who were in the store soon exited and handed Guido a mask and gave Westbrooks a slice of pizza. Once he had the mask, Guido reentered the store, but the clerk said he still wasn't welcome, according to court documents.
Guido walked out and joined Westbrooks and Rackley in the parking lot, where they started to drink alcohol, according to court documents. The clerk walked outside and told the men that they couldn't drink on store property and asked them to leave.
In response, Guido and Wesbrooks started yelling gender-related slurs at the clerk, according to the two customers who had been inside the store.
The clerk told police she cursed at the three men and then "gently pressed on Guido's chest to move him back," according to court documents. The men told detectives the clerk "forcefully shoved Guido."
Westbrooks then threw a punch, according to court documents. The clerk hit back, knocking Westbrooks back and causing him to fall back, knocking him unconscious.
Guido and Rackley jumped in, grabbing the clerk and throwing her to the ground before Westbrooks got up and started attacking again.
The clerk was left bloodied and with a fractured nose, fractured orbital floors, a fractured sinus wall, along with several bruises and abrasions, according to police. She told police she thought she was punched in the head about 30 times before the three men ran off.
When police later located the three men, they denied saying or hearing any type of gender-related slur and denied hitting the clerk at all, according to police. However, none of the men could explain why the clerk was bleeding.
Guido and Westbrooks were arrested on suspicion of committing a first-degree bias crime and third-degree assault. Rackley was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault. In Oregon, first-degree bias crime is a Class C felony and occurs when a person knowingly, intentionally or recklessly causes physical injury to a victim because of the suspect’s perception of the victim’s race, color, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability or national origin.
They were arrested in Douglas County and taken to the Benton County Jail where they later posted bail. On Friday, all three pleaded not guilty in circuit court.
A GoFundMe page was set up by a friend of the victim and has collected more than $16,000 to help pay for medical expenses. On Oct. 31, the victim posted an update:
"This is humbling beyond belief and so very thankful that there are people that care about me and the LGBTQ+ community," she wrote. "As such, I also encourage you to donate also to the Queer center here in Corvallis or your own favorite LGBTQ+ organization! I'm very lucky to have the support I do but there are plenty of others that are suffering that need help as well!
"A quick update on how I'm doing as well; doing a lot better, been resting a lot, sleeping 14hrs at (a) time and laying low as to make sure the investigation is handled properly," she wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.