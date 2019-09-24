A Curtin man who is accused of shooting at his girlfriend at a home in Curtin with a young child present, will stand trial in October.
Gregory Wayne Ferguson, 43, pleaded not guilty Monday morning, to unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, reckless endangering, and pointing a firearm at another.
Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Kathleen Johnson set a two-day trial for Oct. 24-25.
Ferguson was arrested on May 22 after police were called to the home in Curtin. Police said the woman and child were able to get out of the home unharmed. Deputies said they were not able to contact Ferguson until the next day when he was taken into custody.
Police served a search warrant that day and found what they called a substantial quantity of methamphetamine and other suspected controlled substances.
Ferguson has two other charges including attempt to elude and reckless driving. He also entered not guilty pleas to those charges but those were a separate incident. Johnson set Nov. 13 for that trial.
