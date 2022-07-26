EUGENE — Wellpath Management and Dr. Steven Blum asked the U.S. District Court to dismiss a federal lawsuit filed on behalf of Troy Russell Phelps against Douglas County and the jail's health care company and provider.
Phelps' lawyer, Benjamin Haile, filed the $2.6 million federal lawsuit on March 23. The chief complaints in the lawsuit are the failure to provide medical care, medical negligence and negligence during Phelps' incarceration in the Douglas County Jail.
The lawsuit states that Phelps "cannot use his penis in any capacity" due to a series of faulty medical procedures and neglect by the staff at the Douglas County Jail.
Phelps was taken into custody on May 31, 2017, and convicted in December 2020 of one count of reckless burning and one count of felon in possession of a firearm. The 39-year-old was arrested last week on murder and kidnapping charges connected to Kendra Hanks' disappearance and murder, and is currently being held in the Douglas County Jail without bail.
The federal lawsuit regarding his medical treatment is from the time he was incarcerated starting in 2017.
"Plaintiff filed this lawsuit well after December 31, 2021, and this lawsuit was filed in violation of the statute of limitations," wrote Bruce Smith, attorney for Wellpath Management and Dr. Blum. According to Smith's filing, the statute of limitations is two years.
Other defendants in the case include Douglas County and five unnamed defendants. None had responded to Phelps' lawsuit as of July 25. Douglas County public information officer Tamara Howell said the county cannot comment on pending litigation.
Phelps has been using a French catheter six to eight times a day since 1997. He required a catheter due to a neurogenic bladder and two spinal cord injuries in 1995 and 1996.
The lawsuit alleges Phelps was not allowed to self-catheterize, but instead Douglas County Jail medical staff inserted and oversaw the drainage of a different type of catheter. The medical staff at the jail is contracted through Correct Care Solution, which was later renamed Wellpath Management, and Dr. Blum was the medical director and primary medical doctor for the Douglas County Jail.
"The Foley catheter caused Mr. Phelps discomfort and ultimately eroded his urethra due to the use of an ineffective catheter strap and other problems," the lawsuit reads. "Scar tissue, known as a stricture, built up due to the Foley catheter and narrowed Mr. Phelps' urethral passage. This prevented Mr. Phelps from successfully returning to self-catheterization. Consequently, Mr. Phelps required reconstructive surgery to repair his urethra."
After completion of the surgery, an unnamed person incorrectly installed a Foley catheter and caused damage to the urethra and caused physical and emotional pain, according to the lawsuit.
A plan was created in December 2019 for Phelps to get all future catheter exchanges done at Oregon Health & Science University, as the doctor stated Phelps "has had more than one traumatic catheter issue while in his facility. This would be to minimize further trauma to the urethra."
Phelps is asking for:
- $500,000 in punitive damages from Wellpath Management;
- $50,000 each from the other defendants;
- $150,000 for the permanent harm caused by the Foley catheter;
- $150,000 for the faulty re-insertion and inflation on June 7, 2019;
- $1 million for loss of enjoyment of life;
- $500,000 for continued fear, anxiety and humiliation regarding the loss of his penis;
- $150,000 for permanent disfigurement;
- $100,000 in medical expenses since his release from jail.
