The attorney appointed to defend Gary Lloyd McConkey Jr. has withdrawn from that duty in a case where McConkey is accused of 54 sex crimes against a female family member.
During what was intended to be a plea settlement hearing Wednesday, Andrew Johnson presented a motion asking to be removed as the attorney of record for McConkey.
Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Frances Burge granted Johnson’s request and, as of Tuesday, another attorney had not yet been appointed to defend McConkey.
In his motion to the court, Johnson cited “a complete breakdown in the attorney-client relationship.”
Prior to Johnson’s withdrawal, three plea and sentencing hearings had been postponed. During the most recent such hearing on Sept. 29, Johnson had asked to have the courtroom cleared so he could speak with McConkey in private. Minutes later, Johnson exited the courtroom and explained to Douglas County Senior Deputy District Attorney Allison Eichmann that McConkey “went sideways.”
Once the court was back in session, Johnson requested that due to the “significant, significant prison sentence” expected for McConkey, the sentencing be held over once again. McConkey’s plea and sentencing had already been postponed on May 10, June 10 and July 12.
McConkey, 43, is charged with 18 counts of first-degree sodomy, 13 counts of incest, 12 counts of first-degree sex abuse and 11 counts of first-degree rape. The crimes — laid out in a 20-page Douglas County Circuit Court indictment filed Jan. 15 — are alleged to have been committed against a female family member from when the victim was younger than 16 into adulthood.
Another plea and sentencing hearing had been scheduled for Oct. 22.
