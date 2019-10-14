The defense attorney for the Roseburg man accused of live-streaming the death of his friend in 2017 asked for more time to consider new information ahead of a hearing where the defendant might have offered a new plea.
Defense attorney David Terry said new information led to the decision to ask for the delay
"We're not seeking to dismiss it or withdraw the motion at this time," Terry told Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Bill Marshall. "But we'd like to have more time given some recent developments in the case."
Adams is accused of first-degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence in the death of 23-year-old Josman Cereceres of Portland.
Marshall granted the delay and set a time at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 2 to pursue a plea bargain agreement.
In an interview with police on Dec. 5, 2017, Adams told police he and Cereceres had been drinking and live-streaming themselves on an app called LiveMe when the shooting occurred. Adams said he picked up a pistol and the gun accidentally went off and the bullet struck Cereceres in the head, according to court documents.
Cereceres was taken to CHI Mercy Medical Center where he later died.
The jury trial date has been set for Feb. 4, 2020.
If convicted of first-degree manslaughter, a Measure 11 crime, Adams would face a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 10 years.
