Robert Dale Reed, 57, is being held in the Douglas County Jail for allegedly sexually assaulting a 73-year-old Roseburg woman, according to a report from the Roseburg Police Department.
While initially denying the accusations, Reed later admitted to the unwanted sexual contact, although continued to deny the penetration, according to police reports. Reed is charged with one count of first degree unlawful sexual penetration and two counts of first degree sexual abuse. There will be a status check in Douglas County Circuit Court at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 16.
The woman went to CHI Mercy Medical Center to obtain a sexual assault kit and a doctor noted visible bruising on her breast, according to the report.
Upon dropping off a Hometown Drugs delivery to the woman on Monday morning, Reed allegedly came in to her apartment and initiated an unwanted kiss, followed by unwanted sexual contact and penetration, according to the report.
Reed, who is 6 feet tall and 260 pounds according jail records, allegedly backed the woman into a corner and grabbed at her breast.
The woman said she told Reed “no” multiple times and after the assault he told her he would come back later that night to “finish what he started,” the report said.
Reed said that the woman’s description of the events was accurate, although he continued to deny the penetration, according to the report.
Reed said he drove to her residence before meeting the officer who contacted him at the police department, though the woman did not answer the front door, according to the court document.
He told the officer he “knew he misread the cues” and that she “did not want the contact at all,” the report said.
Nika Bartoo-Smith is a Snowden Intern for The News-Review, she can be reached at nsmith@nrtoday.com.
