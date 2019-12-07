Oregon will pay $1.7 million to Robert Adams, whose wife, daughter and foster daughter were allegedly killed in their Lookingglass home by his foster son Kevin Wayne Adams in November 2017.
The settlement was approved on Nov. 21 after lengthy negotiations before a lawsuit was even filed. It allocates a $750,000 payment each to the estates of Donya Adams and the estate of Amory Adams and $200,000 to Robert Adams. Robert Adams is the sole beneficiary of the estate of his wife, Donya Adams, and daughter, Amory Adams.
Robert Adams’s attorney David Kramer told The Oregonian on Thursday, “Mr. Adams’ family has undergone unimaginable loss that no settlement could ease. As his family continues to grieve, he is grateful for the support of his remaining family, friends and church members, and he appreciates that media is respecting his family’s privacy.”
Robert Adams discovered the crime scene when he came home shortly before 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2017 and dialed 911.
Kramer wrote in his declaration, “All three of the Adams (Mr. Adams and each of the decedents) were victims of an intentional shooting that occurred on November 7, 2017 at the Adams’ home.”
The jury trial in the criminal case for Kevin Wayne Adams, who was charged with eight counts of aggravated murder, has tentatively been set for May 5, 2020.
Robert Adams will receive 2/3 of the settlement money, with Kramer receiving the other third.
At the time of the shooting, Kevin Wayne Adams was a foster child, living with Robert and Donya Adams, and considered a ward of the State of Oregon. According to Oregon law the Department of Human Services is liable for intentional torts committed by foster children.
Payshience “Tia” Adams was also killed during the triple homicide. She was the biological sister of Kevin Wayne Adams and also a foster child in the care of her paternal uncle and aunt Robert and Donya Adams.
All court documents in Kevin Wayne Adams’ case are being filed confidentially as it may move to juvenile court, following the passing of Senate Bill 1008. The state has until Jan. 15, 2020, to request a waiver hearing to move the case to adult court.
Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Kathleen Johnson tentatively scheduled a four-day hearing on the matter starting Feb. 18, 2020.
Taxpayers have paid $4.3 million since 2016 to settle five wrongful death claims against the Department of Human Services.
There is also an ongoing case against the department filed on behalf of a child who died while his foster home in Riddle burned down, killing him, his foster mother and four other children in March 2017.
The family of 13-year-old Nicholas Lowe filed a $5 million lawsuit against the foster parents and the state for failing to prevent his death, according to court documents.
The lawsuit claims the home in which Lowe was placed did not have working smoke detectors or meet safety standards, making the Department of Human Services neglectful.
