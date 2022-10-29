SUTHERLIN — Caleb Plueard, 39, was arrested Wednesday by the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team for his alleged involvement in illegal drug activity.
Plueard was seen leaving a home in the 1300 block of Airway Avenue in Sutherlin and stopped by a Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputy, according to a press release. Drug detection K-9 Trapper alerted his handler to the presence of narcotics and a search of the vehicle allegedly revealed 421 grams (nearly 1 pound) of suspected methamphetamine, 2.4 grams of cocaine, 6.6 grams of suspected heroin, 5.3 grams of fentanyl powder, 13 suspected oxycodone pills containing fentanyl and several other pharmaceutical drugs without prescriptions.
Plueard was lodged at the Douglas County jail for unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful delivery of heroin, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a schedule II controlled substance, unlawful delivery of schedule II controlled substance and conspiracy. His bail was set at $60,000.
DINT said it has not yet been determined if Plueard was directly involved in recent fentanyl overdoses. Fentanyl is an extremely powerful synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine. Ingesting even a small amount can be fatal.
