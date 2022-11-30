United States District Court Judge Karin J. Immergut dismissed a medical negligence lawsuit filed by Douglas County Jail inmate Troy Russell Phelps against the jail and its healthcare partner.
The suit, filed in district court March 23 alleged negligence by Wellpath Management Inc. (formerly Correct Care Solutions, LLC) Dr. Steven Blum, Douglas County and five unnamed defendants due to care during his incarceration between 2017 and 2021.
Phelps, 40, is currently being held in the Douglas County Jail without bail, suspected of the kidnapping and murder of 18-year-old Winston woman Kendra Hanks in July. Hanks' body was discovered one week after her disappearance in Cow Creek near Riddle.
The lawsuit, however, stemmed from medical care Phelps received during a prior stay at the jail, when he ultimately was acquitted of a 2017 death at Lawson Bar south of Myrtle Creek.
In the $2.6 million suit, Phelps — who has required the use of a catheter since 1997 — was not allowed to self-catheterize, but instead Douglas County Jail medical staff inserted and oversaw the drainage of a different type of catheter.
Phelps, who reportedly had been using a French catheter six to eight times daily, instead was administered a Foley catheter, which the suit claims caused Phelps "discomfort and ultimately eroded his urethra due to the use of an ineffective catheter strap and other problems,” the lawsuit reads.
“Scar tissue, known as a stricture, built up due to the Foley catheter and narrowed Mr. Phelps’ urethral passage. This prevented Mr. Phelps from successfully returning to self-catheterization. Consequently, Mr. Phelps required reconstructive surgery to repair his urethra.”
The suit further alleged that following completion of the reconstructive surgery, an unnamed person incorrectly installed a Foley catheter, again causing damage to the urethra and caused physical and emotional pain.
In a motion to dismiss the suit filed in July, Wellpath Management attorney Bruce C. Smith argued that the space of time from Phelps' reported injury in 2018 to the filing of the lawsuit in 2022 violated the existing statute of limitations. Under House Bill 4212, the suit would have needed to be filed by Dec. 31, 2021, the defense argued. Phelps' representatives argued that there should have been some latitude in the filing due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Judge Immergut's judgement of dismissal issued Nov. 18 applied only to defendants related to Wellpath Management, Correct Care Solutions and Dr. Blum. Court records to not indicate a response from Douglas County or either of the five John Does cited as of Wednesday.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
