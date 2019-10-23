Tucked away in Room 305 of the Douglas County Courthouse is a small library devoted to books on law.
You don’t have to be an attorney to use it. The Douglas County Law Library is open to everyone, said Douglas County Law Librarian Adam Moulden.
Most days, you could hear a pin drop among the stacks of more than 1,000 law books.
“It is usually pretty quiet. Not a lot of people come down here. Not a lot of people are in this part of the courthouse. A lot of people don’t know this is here,” Moulden said.
A spiral staircase connects the third and fourth floors of the courthouse through the library, and some attorneys just pass through it as a shortcut.
“A lot of people think it’s only for lawyers, or a library for inmates to use,” Moulden said.
But that’s not true. One of the library’s most important functions is as a free source of information for people who want to or have to, research their own legal problems. Moulden said he wants to be sure all county residents realize this resource is there for them.
Moulden has lived in Roseburg all his life. He received an associate’s degree in elementary education from Umpqua Community College.
He formerly was a librarian at the Douglas County Library’s main branch in Roseburg. That was before the library closed down in 2017, later to reopen under the city’s governance as the Roseburg Public Library.
Moulden had also previously served as a district manager for The News-Review’s circulation department.
Moulden said he loves the atmosphere of the library.
“It’s nice to have a building that’s dedicated to knowledge,” he said. “I really want people to know we exist in general. Maybe you won’t find the answer to everything here, but at least it’s a start.”
The law library is open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., Mondays and Tuesdays. On Wednesdays, it’s open 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.
