Kaleo Pangelinan remains in the Douglas County Juvenile Detention Center awaiting a detention hearing and extradition process to return to Georgia to face murder charges.
The 17-year-old, who attended Days Creek Charter School for two semesters in 2018-2019 before leaving the school at the end of his sophomore year, according to the school officials, is accused of helping his girlfriend plan a fire that killed her mother and brother on Feb. 27 at their home near Forsyth, Georgia.
Pangelinan was arrested Thursday, May 14, in Douglas County after investigators in Georgia and Oregon found evidence connecting him to the arson and double murder, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
Investigators said Pangelinan’s girlfriend, Candace Walton, 16, set fire to the home near Forsyth, Georgia, on Feb. 27. She was arrested in Kentucky a short time later after taking her mother's car. She told police she was heading to Oregon to be meet up with Pangelinan.
Walton was extradited from Kentucky in March on arson and murder charges after her brother, Gerald Walton, and mother, Tasha Vandiver, were found dead after the fire.
Pangelinan's next detention review hearing is set for at 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, in a Douglas County court.
