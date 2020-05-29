The attorney for 17-year-old Kaleo Pangelinan said his client wants to challenge extradition to Georgia, and the lawfulness of his arrest in Oregon.
Pangelinan, who attended Days Creek Charter school in 2018-19, is facing extradition for his alleged connection with an arson and double murder case in Monroe County, Georgia. He is accused of conspiring with the co-defendant, Candace Walton, 16, in the burning of her family's home near Forsythe, Georgia, and the double murder of her brother, Gerald Walton, and mother, Tasha Vandiver, who both died in the fire.
Pangelinan appeared by video Wednesday morning, in a Douglas County juvenile court hearing in front of Judge Jason Thomas.
Pangelinan's attorney, David Terry, who appeared via telephone, said he will file a writ of habeas corpus on behalf of Pangelinan to determine if there is a valid reason for holding him.
"There is a complete dearth of factual basis for his arrest," Terry said.
Terry told the judge that the defendant and his mother arrived in Oregon from Georgia on Jan. 28, a month prior to when the arson and double homicide were alleged to have occurred in Monroe County.
Terry said he and his client had been in touch with an investigator at the Monroe County Sheriff's Office in Georgia, well before the extradition documents were issued, and that he had invited the investigator to facilitate what he called a "courtesy police interview" which was done in early March at Terry's office.
"For the prosecutor in Georgia to have represented in his application that this matter was delayed because Georgia had no idea where he was, that's just simply not true," Terry said.
Terry said he has made an application to the Georgia Criminal Defense Council for a court-appointed attorney for Pangelinan, and expected that to happen this week.
Thomas set a June 10 court hearing for Terry to file the writ of habeas corpus. Meanwhile, Pangelinan remains in custody in the Douglas County Juvenile Center in Roseburg.
