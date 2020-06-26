A 17-year-old Douglas County teen will be extradited to Georgia next week to face charges of aiding his girlfriend in burning down a home that killed her mother and brother although he had moved back to Douglas County when the fire happened.
Kaleo Pangelinan appeared by video in Douglas County Court Thursday morning, and Judge Ann Marie Simmons determined all the paperwork was in order for Pangelinan to be extradited to Georgia to stand trial for the fatal fire in February.
Detectives from Monroe County, Georgia, will be in Roseburg next week and plan to take Pangelinan back to Georgia to stand trial for two counts of murder. He will already have an attorney when he arrives thanks to his Roseburg attorney, David Terry, who handled his extradition hearings.
“I filed an application on his behalf with the Georgia Defense Council in Atlanta,” Terry said. “So I got him a lawyer and I’ve been in contact with the lawyer.”
Pangelinan was arrested in Douglas County on March 15 after being implicated in the planning of the arson, which his girlfriend, 16-year-old Candace Walton, is suspected of starting. Her mother, Tasha Vandiver, 46, and brother Gerald Walton, 21, both died in the fire.
Walton was extradited from Kentucky in March and charged with first-degree arson and two counts of murder. Walton told officers she was on her way to Oregon after pulling over in Paducah, Kentucky, the same day as the fire, while driving her mother’s 2007 Chevrolet Malibu.
Terry said Pangelinan and Walton had gone to school together in Forsyth, Georgia, a town of about 4,000 people, located about 60 miles southeast of Atlanta.
Terry said Pangelinan had moved back to Oregon for a month before the fire happened, but investigators have gone through his phone messages to try to find any incriminating evidence that he was involved in the planning of the crime.
Pangelinan is likely to be tried as an adult in Monroe County, but under Georgia law, the prosecutor can not seek the death penalty for anyone under 18.
