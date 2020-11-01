A Douglas County woman has filed a complaint against a man who she says lied to her about building veterans housing on land she donated to him and his nonprofit, then got her to sign over a parcel of land she owned in Elkton without her realizing what she was doing.
Janet Grosz is seeking $700,000 from John Hope and Impossible Roads Foundation, a Washington nonprofit he is associated with.
The complaint, filed Oct. 7 in Douglas County Circuit Court, centers around a 30-acre piece of property that Grosz owned on Paradise Creek Road in Elkton.
According to the complaint, Hope told Grosz he was acting on behalf of the Impossible Roads Foundation and promised Grosz that if she gave him a 3-acre portion of her property on Paradise Creek Road, he would use the property to construct small homes for disabled veterans. As part of the agreement, when the housing was completed and Hope passed away or was no longer involved, the property would revert back to Grosz or her trust.
Grosz agreed to donate the 3-acre parcel for this specific purpose and Hope asked her to place it in the name of the foundation.
In January of this year, Hope took Grosz to a title company and asked her to execute the deed for this 3-acre parcel to the foundation for the purposes of constructing the disabled veterans housing. Grosz, 66, said she had just returned from a church mission trip to New Zealand and was tired, so she asked Hope if she could have her real estate agent review the deed. But Hope insisted that it had to be done immediately because of the arrangements he had made for the housing, according to the complaint.
Grosz executed a deed to the property to the foundation, believing it was for 3 acres, the complaint said.
Hope soon moved onto the property and into Grosz’ garage, and immediately began disposing of her belongings by gift, sale or otherwise, the complaint said. Hope then told Grosz that in fact, Grosz had signed a deed conveying 30 acres to the foundation, not the 3 acres Grosz thought she had given over, according to the complaint. Hope also reportedly told Grosz that he had no intention of building housing for veterans on the property. The Douglas County Planning Department confirmed that such housing would not be allowed on the property because it’s not zoned for it, the complaint said.
Grosz said she later learned from Hope and others that Hope never intended to use the property for charitable purposes and instead has begun remodeling her garage as a home for himself. Grosz also learned that while Hope claims to be disabled, he is not, the complaint said.
When Grosz confronted Hope and asked for the deed back, he became “belligerent” and falsely sought a restraining order, claiming he feared Grosz would abuse a person with disabilities. The allegations were false and meant to get Grosz to stop her efforts to remove Hope from her garage and property, according to the complaint.
Hope’s representations to Grosz about developing the property and the property to be conveyed were false and done so in an effort to deceive Gross into signing over the 30-acre property, the complaint said. Because of that, Grosz is seeking $700,000 from Hope and the foundation, plus attorneys’ fees and costs.
The $700,000 represents the value of the property, the value of the use of the property, lost personal property and the personal injury Grosz suffered by being the victim of financial abuse of an elderly person, the complaint said.
Grosz is also asking that Hope immediately be ordered off the property.
Neither Hope nor Impossible Roads Foundation has responded to the complaint, nor could they be reached for comment for this story.
Grosz is represented by Dan G. McKinney, an attorney with the Roseburg firm Douglas County Law.
