The Douglas County H.O.P.E. Drug Court will hold its 101st graduation ceremony at 5 p.m. Feb. 21.
The public is invited to attend the event which will be held at the Douglas County Circuit Court in Courtroom 303.
Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Robert B. Johnson will deliver the keynote address.
“This cohort of graduates have demonstrated a sustained, transformational growth while in the program and their journeys have been nothing short of inspirational,” Johnson said.
A release from Douglas County Circuit Court said the event will recognize seven individuals whose lives have been transformed by the treatment and support provided in the program. With their friends and family in attendance, the graduation will honor these men and women who have completed an intensive program of comprehensive substance use disorder treatment, close supervision and accountability.
Presiding Judge Kathleen Johnson said, “Our inspiring graduation is evidence of the tremendous impact the Douglas County H.O.P.E. Drug Court has had on our community since 1996."
The release said H.O.P.E. stands for hope, opportunity, pride and emancipation. It is an abstinence-based program that connects participants with treatment services, provides supervision through probation, and holds participants accountable through frequent court dates. Since its inception 604 participants have graduated from the program — 302 men and 284 women.
Team partners for the program include: Douglas County District Attorney, Umpqua Valley Public Defender, Douglas County Probation Department, Adapt and the Department of Human Services.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
