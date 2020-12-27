A Eugene man was sentenced to more than nine years in federal prison earlier this month for his involvement in a string of violent and drug-related robberies led by a Reedsport man.
Marcus Cox, 38, of Eugene, was arrested in October 2017 for his involvement in a group that stole drugs and money from marijuana traffickers in Oregon and taking part in a string of violent robberies, according to U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams.
Cox was the fifth and final member of the group to be sentenced in federal court. Three of the members were from Oregon and one, Jorge Rubio, 37, was from Reedsport. Rubio was sentenced in October to more than 10 years of prison and five years of supervised release.
Jason Brooks, 37, of Eugene, and Shawn Dunaway, 39, of Veneta, were both sentenced to eight years, five months in federal prison. The final member, Antonio Vizcaino, 30, from Austin, Texas, was sentenced to five years, 11 months in prison.
The men targeted drug dealers while “hiding in the dark underworld of illegal marijuana production and distribution,” said Renn Cannon, special agent in charge of the FBI in Oregon. They used death threats and violent attacks to steal weapons, tens of thousands of dollars in cash, and hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of drugs, Cannon said.
According to court documents, in March 2017 law enforcement began investigating “a group using assault rifles and other firearms to violently rob individuals set up to sell or purchase large quantities of marijuana or invest in marijuana operations in Oregon.”
“In a misguided attempt to avoid detection by law enforcement, Jorge Rubio and his gang of thugs preyed on people they believed would not report their crimes. In doing so, they callously threatened the lives of their targets and risked the safety of the entire community,” Williams said. “These violent crimes are the direct result of an illegal and thriving marijuana black market. I commend the hard work and dedication of law enforcement for bringing this gang to justice.”
In March 2017, the crew robbed two people who had traveled from Austin, Texas, to Eugene to meet with Rubio to discuss investing in a marijuana grow operation and purchase the marijuana for resale in Texas, according to court documents. Rubio arranged the meeting and agreed to meet in a motel in Eugene. After the two Texans arrived, Dunaway, Cox and Vizcaino stormed the room with guns drawn and ordered the two men to get on the ground.
When one of the visitors attempted to fight back, Vizcaino smacked him with a firearm. The two men where then bound with zip ties and duct tape.
The crew searched the room, found $50,000, and then left, leaving the men bound. When authorities later arrived, the man who was hit by the firearm was flown to Portland by helicopter for medical treatment, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
In the following months, the crew continued to rob individuals at gunpoint until a botched robbery in September 2017 led to the capture of Dunaway and Cox, who led police on a high-speed chase before crashing the vehicle and trying to escape on foot.
This case was investigated by the FBI, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Eugene Police Department, and the Austin Police Department. It was prosecuted by Joseph Huynh, an assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, which is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts and is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through Project Safe Neighborhoods, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, the organization focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally-based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
