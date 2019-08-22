A Days Creek man, who was employed by the Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley in Roseburg for summer work, has pleaded not guilty to child sex abuse crimes in a Douglas County Circuit Courtroom.
Kyle Humphrey, 30, appeared in front of Judge Frances Burge Wednesday morning and entered the not guilty plea to two counts of using a child in sexually explicit conduct, second-degree sexual abuse, unlawful delivery of marijuana, and coercion.
The indictment alleges that Humphrey induced a 14-year-old girl into having sex and that he traded things like food, alcohol and marijuana for nude photos.
Boys & Girls Club officials said Humphrey had been hired as a summer sports camp assistant at the club in July.
Burge set a trial date of Sept. 17.
