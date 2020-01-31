A former worker at the Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley in Roseburg has been sentenced to 70 months in prison for child sex abuse charges that involved a 14-year-old girl.
In a plea bargain agreement Thursday, 31-year-old Kyle Humphrey of Days Creek, agreed to plead guilty to one count of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, a Class A felony, and one count of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony.
Humphrey was accused of employing and inducing the 14-year-old female to engage in sexually explicit conduct. He also pleaded guilty to unlawfully subjecting the girl to sexual intercourse and was sentenced to 15 months, but that sentence is to run concurrently with the 70-month sentence.
With the Measure 11 conviction, Humphrey would not be eligible for any early release; however, he will get credit for the time he served while in the Douglas County Jail after his arrest on Aug. 2, 2019.
The sentence includes 36 months of post-prison supervision and Humphrey will have to register as a sex offender. The victims will have 30 days to ask for restitution.
The remaining three counts were dismissed under the plea agreement.
"Words cannot begin to explain what is going on today, and I look forward to forgiveness, I hope, over time," Humphrey said.
Burge told Humphrey that being in a position where he had access to children, violated a trust that the parents had a right to expect when they sent their kids to the club.
"You violated that trust, basically, of every parent who sends their children to that facility. You were the adult and you had that special access to the young girls based on your place of employment whether you're a volunteer or not," Burge said during sentencing.
Investigators said the victim was not a member of the Boys & Girls Club when the crimes were committed.
Bryan Lake, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club in Roseburg Lake said Humphrey was a summer sports camp assistant at the club and had been hired in July for the summer to help with the camps.
Lake said Humphrey didn’t interact in the program areas of the club very often and when he was there, there were also one or two staff members with him.
