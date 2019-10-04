Jamie Todd Adams, a 44-year-old former Glide School District maintenance worker, was sentenced to 12½ years in prison for sexually abusing his stepdaughter.
Judge George Ambrosini, who tried the case after Adams waived his right to a jury trial, announced the sentence Friday morning in his Douglas County Circuit Courtroom.
Adams was found guilty by Ambrosini three weeks ago, on two counts of first-degree sex abuse, two counts of first-degree sodomy, first-degree rape, and second-degree unlawful sexual penetration.
Despite the prosecution asking the judge to run the sentences consecutively, Ambrosini ran only two of the counts consecutively, and the rest were concurrent.
Adams was sentenced to 75 months each for first degree sexual abuse and for unlawful sexual penetration in the second degree for a total of 150 months in prison.
Adams’ wife Megan Adams spoke in court and told Ambrosini about the effects on the victim. She asked the judge to give the maximum penalty and run the sentences consecutively.
“(Jamie Adams) action will affect her the rest of her life and I ask for the maximum on all counts so my children can move on with their lives,” she said.
Adams’ mother Debra Adams told Ambrosini that her son is a good person.
“People that have met him know he’s a good person, a good father, hard worker. He’s always been a good person, everybody knows that,” she told Ambrosini.
Adams will get credit for time served of 12 months so he will have to spend 11½ years in the Oregon State Prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.