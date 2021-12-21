Former Roseburg Police Cpl. George Sheppard stood before a judge Monday and pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of official misconduct, thereby likely avoiding jail time but almost certainly ending his career as a law enforcement officer.
Sheppard, 41, was terminated on Aug. 16 following an internal administrative investigation, which found that he used excessive force during the May arrest of a homeless woman who reportedly spit at him. Sheppard later lied about what occurred.
Sheppard appeared in the courtroom of Douglas County Circuit Court Judge William Marshall on Monday afternoon, flanked by his Roseburg attorney James DeVecchio. Tall and lanky, his gray hair trimmed short, Sheppard stood through most of the brief hearing, speaking only to answer Marshall’s questions.
The case against Sheppard was investigated by the Oregon State Police and prosecuted by the Lane County District Attorney’s office. Lane County Prosecutor Matthew Wojcik, who is handling the case, appeared at the hearing remotely via a TV set up in the courtroom.
As part of the plea agreement, Sheppard will enter a six-month diversion program. Upon completion of the program, and as long as he meets the terms of the agreement — which were not discussed Monday — the case against Sheppard will be dismissed.
Sheppard, who had been with the department for nearly 12 years, faced a maximum penalty of 364 days in jail and a $6,250 fine. He also agreed to relinquish his safety officer certification from the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training, which is required to be a law enforcement officer in the state.
The incident that led to Sheppard’s criminal charges and termination occurred on the afternoon of May 28, and involved the arrest of a woman named Lacey Jean Haylene Mulholland.
Mulholland, 40, who is listed in court documents as a transient, has a lengthy criminal record. Records show she has been arrested 61 times in the last decade. The arrests include charges of possession of methamphetamines or other controlled substances, resisting arrest, trespassing, disorderly conduct, littering, failure to appear, menacing, assault, robbery and assaulting a public safety officer.
According to Roseburg Police Department records, on the afternoon of May 28, dispatch received a call about a woman stealing tools from a work truck at a business in the 2200 block of Northwest Aviation Drive. The caller said he had seen a woman running from the location, and dropping some tools as she did. The caller last saw the woman climbing a fence and heading toward the interstate. Sheppard and Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Noel Garcia arrived on the scene and attempted to detain the woman, who was later identified as Mulholland. She fought the officers, according to the probable cause affidavit written by Roseburg officer Brandon Halter.
“Lacey was very uncooperative and kicked and tried to bite Corporal Sheppard and Deputy Garcia as they attempted to place Lacey in handcuffs,” Halter wrote. “I observed some of the physical altercation as I was driving to them. Corporal Sheppard later told me that Lacey spat on his face and shoulder during the struggle.”
The affidavit went on to say that Mulholland continued to fight with Sheppard and Garcia.
“Even through her continued flailing and kicking, Corporal Sheppard and Deputy Garcia were able to get her detained in handcuffs,” Halter wrote. He also said he saw a screwdriver laying on the ground next to the work truck and a meth pipe on the ground near where Mulholland jumped the fence.
It is unclear just what Sheppard did that resulted in his criminal charges and termination. Court documents about the incident are vague. The count against Sheppard reads as follows: “The defendant, on or about May 28, 2021, did unlawfully and knowingly, with the intent to harm another, perform an act constituting an unauthorized exercise in official duties.”
Roseburg Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein did not respond to a request from The News-Review to comment on the matter; nor did City Manager Nikki Messenger or City Recorder Amy Sowa.
Sowa refused to make public any documents associated with Sheppard that would shed light on the case. She said that according to Oregon statutes, a disciplinary action and any documents supporting that action — such as the results of the internal administrative investigation that was conducted on Sheppard — do not have to be made public.
Sheppard did not return a call seeking comment and his attorney declined to comment.
Mulholland was indicted on four charges following her arrest: felony counts of aggravated harassment and assaulting a public safety officer, and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and interfering with a peace officer.
All the charges were eventually dropped.
However, she was arrested again on June 10 following a separate incident and charged with five crimes, including robbery, assault and harassment. Mulholland pleaded guilty to assault and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, and the remaining charges were dropped.
She was sentenced to 19 months in prison, and two years of post-prison supervision. Mulholland is currently serving her sentence at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville.
In addition to the charges against Sheppard, the case also produced an allegation that Halter, who wrote the report on the arrest, was pressured by a supervisor to alter what he originally wrote because it made Garcia look bad.
Sheppard’s attorney, DeVecchio, filed paperwork with the court asking to see the original report.
“It has come to my attention that when Officer Halter submitted this report for review, it was rejected by Sergeant Jeff Eichenbusch,” DeVecchio wrote. “Furthermore, upon rejection, Officer Halter was directed by Sergeant Eichenbusch to change his report so that it did not paint Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Noel Garcia in a ‘bad light.’ Prior to changing his report, Officer Halter obtained a copy of his unaltered report because he believed that what he was being asked to do would require him to be untruthful.”
Sheppard was hired by the Roseburg Police Department on Sept. 1, 2009. His last reported salary was nearly $87,000 a year.
When Ashley Hicks chickens were banned from Roseburg, the city went to great lengths to tell their chickengate story in detail. Yet the VERY SAME city officials REFUSE to discuss the criminal conviction of one of their own officers. No wonder people have such distrust in their government.
