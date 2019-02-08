A north Douglas County woman, who was a teacher at a Lane County Christian school has been sentenced to prison for having sexual contact with a student.
Andrea Nicole Baber of Curtin was sentenced by Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Ann Marie Simmons to 20 months in prison, on three counts of third-degree rape, with each of the three sentences running concurrently.
Baber, who was 29 at the time she was arrested, was a teacher at Logos Christian Academy on Game Farm Road in Springfield when the affair occurred with a 15-year-old male student in 2016.
Baber was arrested in December 2017. According to investigators, the "sexual relationship" with the student continued "on a regular basis," and Baber provided the minor with marijuana and alcohol, according to court documents.
The allegations were first reported to law enforcement after the boy’s father received an anonymous email asking whether he knew his teenage son was having sexual contact with Baber, according to court documents. Attached to the email were several photos of Baber and the boy in bed together. The two were then caught in bed together by Baber's husband.
On Friday, Baber spoke at the sentencing and told the judge she was sorry for what she had done.
"I want to extend my apologies to the victim and his family, and I am happy to serve this sentence if it satisfies the victims family, but I know I was not justified," Baber said.
Baber is also required to pay $1,100 of restitution to the victim for counseling.
