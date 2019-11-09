A 36-year-old Glendale woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly breaking into Glendale High School and stealing school supplies from student lockers after a homecoming dance.
Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were called to the school a few days after the alleged burglary when the school’s principal, Jesse Jackson, reported two masked subjects had entered the school over the weekend.
Jackson said the subjects entered through an unlocked door around 3:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, after the Friday night event. Jackson said the door was inadvertently left unlocked by a staff member who had been working during the weekend’s homecoming dance and who must have been exhausted when she left the building around 1 a.m.
Jackson showed deputies surveillance footage of the two subjects — adorned in gloves, jackets, hoods and masks — sidle into the hallway and begin ripping open lockers, according to court documents.
Some of the lockers opened easily because students at the school slip coins into the locking mechanism so they don’t have to put in their combination each time, Jackson said. However, some of the lockers had to be grabbed from the top and pried open, according to police.
The two subjects ransacked the lockers, stealing what police called “silly miscellaneous stuff,” like pens, pencils, notebooks and clothing. Eventually, the duo swiped a red and white blanket and used it to store the loot before carrying it out.
Jackson also told police the school’s athletic director said a pop-up canopy tent used primarily for sporting events had been stolen along with an old set of custodial keys, which likely wouldn’t work because of their age.
Later, Jackson contacted police again, saying a student heard that a woman named Christina Virginia Rose had been bragging about burglarizing the school and stealing a set of keys so she could do it again, according to court documents.
Based on the student’s information, police reviewed additional surveillance footage and discovered that at approximately 7:30 p.m. that same day of the alleged incident, a subject entered the school again began rummaging through more lockers.
But this time, the subject failed to cover their face and the police were quickly able to identify the subject as Rose. Much like the first spree, Rose tore through the lockers grabbing more pens, pencils and other items, according to court documents.
On Thursday, police contacted Rose in front of Nano’s Mexican Restaurant in Glendale and arrested her on suspicion of two counts of second-degree burglary and second- and third-degree theft. She was lodged at the Douglas County Jail in lieu of $107,500 bail.
