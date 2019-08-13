A Days Creek man, a former staff member at the Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley in Roseburg, was arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court on five charges of child sex abuse in an indictment from a Douglas County grand jury Monday.
Kyle Humphrey, 30, of Days Creek, was arrested on Aug. 2 by Douglas County Sheriff's deputies.
Under the indictment, Humphrey is charged with two counts of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, second degree sexual abuse, unlawful delivery of marijuana and coercion.
The indictment alleges that Humphrey induced a 14-year-old girl into having sex and that he traded things like food, alcohol and marijuana for nude photos.
Humphrey did not enter a plea in front of Circuit Court Judge Frances Burge on Monday morning, but a plea hearing was set for Wednesday, Aug, 21.
Sheriff's investigators are still looking for other possible victims. Anyone who may have had contact of the same nature with Humphrey is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 541-440-4458.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.