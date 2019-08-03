A Josephine County man has pleaded not guilty to 24 counts involving child sex abuse in Douglas County and a trial date has been set for later this month.
Otis Darrell Huey, 52, of Grants Pass, appeared before Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Kathleen Johnson on Friday morning in Roseburg.
Huey is accused of 23 counts of first-degree sex abuse and one count of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration in Douglas County. His alleged actions involved three females under the age of 14 between June 1, 2005, and June 1, 2009.
Johnson set the trial date for Aug. 27 in courtroom 403 and expects it to last about four days. A pretrial conference is set for Aug. 20.
Huey is already serving a 12 1/2 year prison term for sexually abusing a minor in Josephine County. He was convicted in Grants Pass on May 30. Earlier this year he was sentenced for abusing a 13-year-old girl between June 1, 2005 and June 1, 2009. She claimed that Huey sexually abused her from the time she was 6 years old.
Huey was also convicted for a child sex crime in California 18 years ago on a charge of “lewd and lascivious acts upon a child” under 14 years old.
