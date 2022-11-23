James Millegan of McMinnville has been found guilty of tax evasion following a two-week federal jury trial in Portland.
Millegan is the father of Drew and Quinn Millegan who proposed the development of an equestrian resort near Metz Hill Road north of Oakland. James Millegan is an advisor on the project and the director of business development for Pegasus when the group pitched the project to the public and the media.
The Millegan brothers will head to court on March 21, 2023, for the lawsuit they filed regarding the equestrian resort and its sale. That case will be tried in Douglas County Circuit Court by Judge Robert Johnson.
Millegan Brothers LLC filed a lawsuit against the current owners, David Conway, Chui Conway, Suen Kuo and Heaven’s Gate, in January for breach of contract. The purchase of about 2,800 acres of land was supposed to go through on Dec. 30, 2021, but two days before closing the Millegans say they learned that one of the owners was a foreign national. The brothers allege this breaches provisions of the Foreign Investment in Real Property Tax Act of 1980 and that there was a further breach of contract when the owners refused to provide a clear title of the property via a statutory warranty deed.
The current owners denied those allegations and said they have sustained nearly $2.5 million in damages and that the Millegans breached contract when they failed to pay a deposit for the property.
The Pegasus Equestrian Resort & Venue was pitched to the people of Douglas County as a space that would bring in an estimated $130 million a year in revenue according to the Millegans, provide 500 permanent jobs and bring as many as 5,000 people to events. The space would include five indoor arenas, outdoor grass and sand arenas, a driving course, a cross-country course and four full-size grass polo fields. The project also includes a 150-room hotel resort and spa facility with restaurants, meeting rooms and convention facilities. The Millegans estimated they would contribute an estimated $800,000 a year to the county in property taxes.
Construction was originally scheduled for late 2022, but the court cases have caused delays.
James Millegan faces up to five years in federal prison for tax evasion. He will be sentenced on April 3, 2023.
According to court documents in Portland, the 65-year-old patriarch James Millegan evaded $2.5 million in taxes by hiding two multi-million dollar homes in multiple bank accounts and submitting false financial statements to the Internal Revenue Service from 2009 to 2016.
In November 2019, James Millegan received 13 charges from a federal grand jury in Portland relating to tax evasion and investment churning. On Feb. 17, he was charged with wire fraud and tax evasion. A jury trial on the wire fraud charge is set to begin in March 2023.
