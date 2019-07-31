A man is suing an Arkansas trucking company for $670,000 for injuries incurred at the Douglas County receiving dock in 2017.
Rocky Ponciano claims a driver for Flaming Eagle Express and Knock Out Trucking, whose name wasn’t listed in the lawsuit, pulled away from a loading bay while Ponciano was still on the back of the truck.
The move caused Ponciano to fall several feet to the ground, leading to serious injuries of his spine, right knee, left shoulder and right elbow, as well as pinched nerves in the lower extremities, post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and difficulty performing normal life activities — injuries that would likely have permanent residual effects, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit claims the trucking company was negligent because the unnamed driver did not maintain a proper lookout, did not maintain reasonable control of the vehicle, and did not warn anyone that the truck would be pulling away from the loading bay.
Ponciano claimed he should be compensated at least $500,000 for pain and suffering, $110,000 for medical expenses and $60,000 for lost wages.
Ponciano and William Carter, who owns both trucking companies, could not be reached for comment. Idiart Law Group is representing Ponciano and declined to comment.
Ponciano was employed by the staffing agency PeopleReady when he fell from the dock located at 209 SE Jackson Street, Roseburg.
