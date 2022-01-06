A Douglas County Jail inmate who was ordered to be moved to the Oregon State Hospital for a psychological evaluation cannot go there because the hospital is overrun with COVID-19 cases.
Tyrone Powell, who faces charges he stole 30 acres of land from an Elkton woman, remains in limbo due to the outbreak at the state hospital, the judge presiding over the case said in court Wednesday.
“The state hospital has stopped taking admissions because of a COVID outbreak,” Douglas County Circuit Court Judge William Marshall said.
Powell, 41, was arrested on Feb. 26 and charged with five felonies, including aggravated theft, identity theft and perjury, in connection with the purported theft of 30 acres from an Elkton woman named. He was also charged with initiating a false report, a misdemeanor.
A trial date was set for Dec. 7. But on Nov. 15, Powell did not show up for a pre-trial hearing and Marshall issued a warrant for his arrest. Powell was arrested in Portland on Nov. 23 and transported to the Douglas County Jail, with bail set at $500,000.
Two more charges — felony and misdemeanor failure to appear — were added for missing the hearing.
Powell was ordered to be examined at Oregon State Hospital to determine if he is fit to stand trial.
Since he has been in jail Powell has been uncommunicative, laying in his bunk bed, mostly with his face pinned to the wall, not speaking to guards, other inmates or his attorneys.
When he has appeared for court hearings via video, he has not moved or responded to questions from the judge.
On Wednesday, Powell again appeared in court via video. This time he was facing the camera, but kept his eyes closed and did not move or respond to questions from Marshall.
Marshall has scheduled weekly update hearings to keep track of the status of the case. The next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12.
“Hopefully at that time he’ll be in the hospital,” Marshall said.
Those who know Powell, including law enforcement officers who have investigated him, say he is a master manipulator who in the past has faked illnesses, both mental and physical, to get out of trouble.
Update
The next hearing for Tyrone Powell is scheduled for Jan. 12. This story has been updated to include that information.
Scott Carroll can be reached at scarroll@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4204. Or follow him on Twitter @scottcarroll15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.