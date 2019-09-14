A former groundskeeper for the Glide School District has been convicted on six counts in connection with sexually abusing his stepdaughter.
Circuit Court Judge George Ambrosini found Jamie Todd Adams, 42, guilty of two counts of sex abuse in the first degree, two accounts of sodomy in the first degree, rape in the first degree, and unlawful sexual penetration in the second degree. Adams was found not guilty of unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree.
Adams has been in the Douglas County Jail since Sept. 28, 2018, when he turned himself in. He is scheduled to be sentenced at 8:15 a.m. on Oct. 4.
Attorneys presented their final arguments Thursday after testimony concluded with Adams’ attorneys declining to have the defendant testify.
The judge-only trial started Wednesday with the testimony of the now 13-year-old victim. She testified that the abuse often happened early in the morning or when her mother was not at home.
Adams’ wife read a letter that she said he sent to her about four months after the abuse was discovered. Megan Adams filed for divorce following her husband’s arrest, but it had been placed on hold pending the outcome of this trial.
“I’m not saying it’s not my fault,” Megan Adams read from the letter. “I am the adult and never should have let this get to that point. I’m not asking you to set me free, I did wrong, I’m willing to go to any program or treatment to ask them to drop these charges. They are far above what I have done.”
Cindy Adams, a former Adapt employee and the stepmother of Jamie Adams, said she was trained to recognize child abuse in her job but never saw any sign of abuse.
“(The victim) had a reputation for complete dishonesty,” Cindy Adams said. There was never anything to lead to concern about inappropriate behavior.”
Defense Attorney Gordon Mallon moved for a judgment acquittal on six of the seven counts but Judge Ambrosini denied the motion.
Mallon told Ambrosini, “there is no forensic evidence to prove or support the allegations that are made.”
Prosecutor Steve Hoddle said, “ We have credible evidence. The letter to Megan Adams corroborated (the victim’s) testimony.”
