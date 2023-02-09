Judge Kathleen Johnson ordered Thursday that the 18 open tort claims filed by Archie Creek Fire victims against PacifiCorp be consolidated into one causation and culpability trial.
Johnson requested attorneys on both sides agree on potential dates for a trial this year to try the limited issue of causation — did Pacificorp cause the fires, was Pacificorp negligent, grossly negligent or recklessly indifferent? Issues related to fire spread and actual damages could be tried at a later date.
The order came during a hearing where PacifiCorp objected to the plaintiffs' motion to hold a single trial on causation and culpability, rather than trying all 18 cases separately.
Representatives for the power utility company asked for a "bellwether trial" to start in the spring of 2024, while attorneys representing Archie Creek claimants wanted a causation and culpability trial to start no earlier than July 2023.
A bellwether trial is a test trial involving a case that derives from a large pool of lawsuits filed against the same party (or group of parties). The bellwether plaintiff is typically chosen because he/she is a typical representative of a large group. They are used as test cases in an attempt to foresee how future litigation may turn out. Bellwether trials are generally used in mass tort actions, such as the current tort claims against PacifiCorp and Pacific Power in Douglas County.
Allison Plessman, representing PacifiCorp, argued for the bellwether trial in lieu of a causation and culpability trial.
"They believe all of the pressure is on PacifiCorp," Plessman said during her argument. "That PacifiCorp is just going to write a check."
Jeff Mornarich of Dole Coalwell, speaking on behalf of the plaintiffs, made it clear the plaintiffs did not want a bellwether trial and told the court that with a date set for a causation and culpability trial, “that case will never go to trial,” implying the case would settle out of court.
"We need to provide a resolution to give the victims the ability to put their lives back together," Mornarich told the court. "I have been practicing law now for 30 years in front of the Douglas County Circuit Courts. Over that 30-year period, I believe I have developed a reputation with our judiciary that if I tell you something, then you can take it to the bank.
"I’m telling you right now, that if you simply schedule a trial on causation and liability, then there will not be a trial. You will alleviate so much of this court’s docket because all our pending cases will end up just like the Strader/Goforth case: 'dismissed with prejudice.'"
There are more than 450 individual plaintiffs involved in the 18 tort filings and, during arguments, Johnson said she was looking through the list of plaintiffs to ensure there would be no conflict of interest in her hearing the case.
While the plaintiffs have requested a jury trial, PacifiCorp pushed for a bench trial.
Dustin Dow, a Cleveland-based attorney for the firm BakerHostetler, argued that a bellwether trial ran the risk of a single one-week trial leading to a series of additional weeklong trials, tying up valuable court resources.
Additionally, he told the court that if the defendants wanted a bellwether trial, that the original tort filed against PacifiCorp, better known as Goforth et al, which was settled two weeks before its scheduled November trial, should have served as the bellwether case the defense was arguing for.
"All of the work was already done with Goforth," Dow told Johnson, citing that with the existing cases, 99% of the work has already been done. "These plaintiffs need some resolution now."
