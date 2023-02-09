200913-nrr-archieupdate-01.jpg (copy)

This image from Douglas Forest Protective Association employee Brennan Pettibone shows flames from the Archie Creek Fire on Sept. 12, 2020. A trial to hold PacifiCorp liable for the damage as a result of the fire will see 18 tort claims combined, per Judge Kathleen Johnson. More than 450 people are represented in those 18 claims.

 Photo courtesy of Brennan Pettibone

Judge Kathleen Johnson ordered Thursday that the 18 open tort claims filed by Archie Creek Fire victims against PacifiCorp be consolidated into one causation and culpability trial.

