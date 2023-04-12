Attorney's began the process Tuesday morning of selecting a 12-person jury to hear the murder trial of 36-year-old Savino David Santiago, who was arrested in March 2020 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Jury selection is scheduled to take three days.
DeSantiago is charged with fatally shooting 24-year-old Nicholas Lehman-Helmke of Winston and 31-year-old Benny Alexander Stallings of Roseburg.
DeSantiago was arrested about an hour after the shootings when he turned himself into police. Police said the shooting occurred just before 2 a.m.
Police said following the initial shooting on Southwest Ford Avenue, DeSantiago drove past another nearby residence at 21 SW Peach Lane in Winston, honked his horn, and began firing into the home through a window before fleeing.
The arrest affidavit said one of the individuals inside the residence was struck by debris.
Jury selection had originally been scheduled for April 2021.
Desantiago is represented by Medford-based defense attorney Donald L. Scales, and Desantiago has written several letters to Circuit Court Judge Ann Marie Simmons asking to have Scales removed from his defense. In one of the letters, Desantiago wrote about an "irreparable breakdown in communication" between he and Scales.
Once under way, the jury trial is scheduled to last six weeks.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
