Douglas County residents may soon be called as prospective jurors to hear the lawsuit of Archie Creek Fire victims against PacifiCorp, which is accused of helping cause the September 2020 fire which burned more than 130,000 acres and destroyed in excess of 100 homes.
PacifiCorp is accused of attempting to re-energize downed power lines during a Labor Day wind storm, an act which plaintiffs believed contributed to several different fires which ultimately came to be known as the Archie Creek Fire.
At a trial readiness hearing Wednesday in Douglas County Circuit Court, presiding judge Kathleen Johnson said to expect a much larger jury pool than most trials, due to trial being scheduled to last up to six weeks. The trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 15 with jury selection.
A motion hearing is scheduled for Nov. 10.
The trial is scheduled to be moved from Johnson's usual court room 403 to the larger Room 303, currently occupied by Judge Robert Johnson, based on the volume of both litigators and spectators.
During the hearing, representatives of both sides agreed to have a court reporter present, but expressed concerns on where to base the reporter so as to not impede the proceedings but also be able to gather the full scope of the trial, including a clear visual of the witness stand.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
