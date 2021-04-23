A Riddle lumber company, a Roseburg-based trucking company and an individual driver are all named as plaintiffs in a multi-million-dollar lawsuit stemming from a near-fatal crash that happened on May 16, 2017.
C&D Lumber, Gene Whitaker Inc., Whitaker Leasing LLC and log truck driver Walter Oesterreich are all named as defendants in a lawsuit seeking nearly $74 million in damages after the crash that nearly claimed the life of a 7-year-old girl.
A complaint filed in Douglas County Circuit Court in June alleges that both the mill and trucking company were negligent in the crash, which caused severe injuries to the girl, including atlanto-occipital dislocation, which occurs when the base of the skull is separated from the spinal column.
The crash occurred near the intersection of Pruner Road and Boyer Road near the log decks of the sawmill. The complaint alleges that C&D Lumber had used a vacant space on the property to expand employee parking, and had installed concrete barriers on the perimeter of that lot to protect employee vehicles.
However, those barriers made it difficult for traffic on Boyer Road to spot oncoming traffic on Pruner Road, the complaint said.
On May 16, 2017, Francolin Moreno and his two children were traveling south on Pruner Road when a Whitaker-owned log truck, driven by Oesterreich, allegedly drove through a stop sign onto Pruner Road in front of the Morenos.
In a 911 call from the scene, witnesses told dispatchers a young girl involved in the crash was bleeding heavily and wasn’t breathing.
Immediately after the collision, Moreno’s son reportedly said, “Dad, (she’s) dead.”
The girl survived but required a number of fusions to secure her neck, and currently suffers from a number of spinal cord injuries, according to the complaint. The minor boy suffered numerous facial injuries.
Of the nearly $74 million in damages asked by the plaintiffs, more than $61 million are for the girl’s injuries.
The lawsuit claims that C&D Lumber was negligent in installing the concrete barriers to shield its employee parking area and further alleges that the company, recognizing that the barriers were a visual obstruction at the intersection of Pruner and Boyer roads, moved them late during the night following the accident, “altering the scene of a crash where it knew severe and life-threatening injuries had occurred.”
Gene Whitaker Leasing and Whitaker Trucking LLC are accused of not properly vetting Oesterreich as a qualified driver, the court document states. The complaint points to Oesterreich’s driving infractions from the early 1990s as well as Oesterreich’s financial and personal history.
Moreno initially filed a claim against Gene Whitaker Inc. and Oesterreich in May 2019. The claim was dismissed without prejudice in 2020, to be refiled and include C&D Lumber as a defendant.
A representative of Whitaker Trucking LLC declined to comment Friday morning. A voicemail left with C&D Lumber had not yet been returned.
ALL of the accused companies received HUGE federal Paycheck Protection Program money.
C&D Lumber Company received $1.26 million.
https://covidbailouttracker.com/company/c-d-lumber-company-riddle-or-97469
Gene Whitaker received $1.2 million.
https://covidbailouttracker.com/company/gene-whitaker-inc-roseburg-or-97470
https://covidbailouttracker.com/company/whit-log-inc-roseburg-or-97470
