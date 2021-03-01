A Cottage Grove man has been arrested after authorities say he tried to swindle an Elkton woman out of 30 acres she owned.
Curtis Tyrone Powell, 40, of Cottage Grove, was arrested Friday and charged with seven felonies connected to his interactions with the woman, including aggravated theft, identity theft, forgery and perjury. He was also charged with three misdemeanors, including fraudulently obtaining a signature, and remained in the Douglas County Jail on Monday with bail set at more than $400,000.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies began an investigation last fall into the suspected fraudulent transaction of privately-owned property to a foundation called the “Impossible Roads Foundation,” which was run by Powell. The victim in the transaction was elderly and under the impression that the foundation was a legitimate nonprofit organization that built tiny-homes for disabled veterans. The victim originally had agreed to donate approximately 3 acres to the foundation, believing it was legitimate, but during the transaction Powell actually obtained about 30 acres and a shop. Powell immediately began assuming the shop and property as his own property after the transaction, the sheriff’s office said.
After the transaction for the property, Powell obtained restraining orders against the victim and filed criminal reports accusing the victim of other crimes, such as burglary and theft. Powell filed these reports and court documents using the alias of “John Hope.”
Deputies initially investigated “Hope’s” identity and learned that his actual name was Tyrone Curtis Powell. During this portion of the investigation, deputies learned Powell had been raised in California, attended Yale University and resided in Arizona, where he became involved in fraudulent activity. Deputies also learned that Powell operated separate/unrelated fraudulent nonprofit organizations under the names of “The Missing Piece Foundation,” “True Story World,” “The Missing Piece Foundation Endowment,” “Machine Seven Super Car Tour,” and “Love,” the sheriff’s office said.
While in Arizona, Powell’s fraudulent activity began to catch up with him in both criminal and civil proceedings. In 2009, Powell was arrested for altering a VIN on a vehicle in which he had obtained a loan, then reported stolen and removed the VIN and license plate. Powell also became involved in civil litigation for defaulting on loans. Powell made claims to law enforcement that he was a victim of identity theft resulting in hundreds of thousands of dollars in loss. In approximately 2010, an obituary for Powell was printed in the local newspaper. A couple years later Powell fled Arizona.
Powell is believed to have traveled to Alaska, initially, and then shortly thereafter to Bellingham, Washington. Once in Bellingham, Powell assumed the identity of “John Hope.” Powell was able to illegally obtain a Washington Identification card and Social Security card under the new alias with his fraudulent story.
Deputies were assisted by the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, federal law enforcement with the Social Security Administration, Bellingham Police Department, Washington State Patrol and Casa Grande Police Department in Arizona.
