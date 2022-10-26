A 27-year-old man plead no contest Monday to the attempted June takeover of a Curtin property with the reported goal of starting a marijuana farm.
Antonio Myki Lewis entered the no contest plea to a charge of second-degree assault, which under Oregon's Measure 11 sentencing guidelines carries a minimum of 70 months in prison. Lewis also pled no contest to a coercion charge and one charge of menacing, with those secondary sentences to be served concurrently with the Measure 11 verdict.
Lewis will face three years of post-prison supervision upon release.
Lewis and William Louis Varick, 28, were both lodged in the Douglas County Jail on June 25 after the pair reportedly injured another man in an attempt to get the man and another resident to sign over the deed to their property, according to a court document.
A deputy from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was called to the home in the 400 block of Curtin Road shortly before noon that Saturday to the report of a person who had been transported to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield with facial injuries.
The altercation between Lewis, Varick and the victim reportedly began the prior Friday morning. The three agreed to start a marijuana business on the property, with Lewis living in the home with the victim and another person, and Varick living in a trailer on the property.
The victim told the investigating deputy that early Friday morning, Lewis and Varick insisted that the victim sign over the rights to the Curtin Road property, and that Lewis was armed, the court document states.
After refusing to comply, the victim was allegedly “pistol-whipped” by Lewis, which resulted in a fractured eye socket, a fractured sinus wall and a laceration above the victim’s right eye.
The victim was reportedly transported to the hospital at gunpoint and ordered to tell medical personnel that their injuries were suffered while breaking up a dog fight. The victim allegedly received medical treatment while Lewis was in the room, according to the court document.
Varick denied being present when the victim sustained their injuries, but believed they came from the victim trying to break up a dog fight.
When the deputy attempted to interview another person living in the home, they were told that the account presented by the victim was wholly inaccurate. When this interview took place, the court document states that Varick was still in the home.
Varick left shortly after, and the deputy reportedly got an entirely different story: everything the victim had told the deputy was accurate, but the interviewee had lied because they knew both of the alleged suspects carried firearms and they feared for their life.
Around 2 a.m. Friday, the interviewee was ordered to sit on the couch with the victim, at which time the victim was reportedly struck in the face by the handgun. The interviewee reportedly was then forced to touch the firearm so that their fingerprints were also present.
Both men were arrested when the interviewee called 911 and reported that they believed the men were driving around Curtin, possibly seeking them. A separate deputy took both men into custody without incident.
Varick's case is still open, charged with first-degree robbery, menacing, coercion and third-degree assault. Bail was set at $100,000 and a $10,000 bond was posted to secure his release. No trial has yet been set in Varick's case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.