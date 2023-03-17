A Marion County Circuit Court judge has been assigned to preside over a class action lawsuit against CommonSpirit Health over unpaid wages.
Justice James C. Edmonds will hear the case, brought by the Oregon Nurses Association on behalf of more than 600 nurses and lab technicians who claim to have not been paid properly by the health care giant since CommonSpirit suffered a ransomware attack Oct. 2.
CHI Mercy Medical Center nurses LaRae Ernst, Jennifer Najera and Amanda Smith are listed as the chief petitioners on the complaint filed in Marion County Circuit Court. The class action represents nearly 400 nurses at the Roseburg hospital and another 200 at Pendleton's St. Anthony Hospital, both owned by CommonSpirit Health. An additional 40 lab technicians signed onto the class action suit as of Thursday.
The suit alleges that since CommonSpirit reported the cyberattack, multiple issues arose regarding payroll at the two Oregon hospitals. Six months later, those issues had yet to be resolved by CommonSpirit, which owns 140 hospitals and more than 1,500 other health care facilities in the United States.
"Maybe the biggest development is that it's taken this long," said Kevin Mealy, a spokesperson for the Oregon Nurses Association. "It has certainly got well beyond the time period to get this done and it has come clear that CommonSpirit is not interested in getting this done."
The cyber breach reportedly put patient information at risk at other facilities CommonSpirit manages, although the two Oregon hospitals do not appear to have been affected beyond payroll, Mealy said.
In a request for comment, Mercy said it stands behinds its staff.
"While we are not able to comment on pending litigation, we want to reiterate our commitment to ensuring all employees are paid accurately," the hospital said in an emailed statement. "We are grateful to our employees for their commitment and for their efforts in continuing to provide high quality patient care throughout this situation."
CommonSpirit Health has not responded to a request for comment. The most recent statement concerning the security breach is dated Dec. 1.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.