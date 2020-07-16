A Douglas County judge has denied a motion to dismiss charges for Travis Leroy Bean, an Azalea man, who is accused of murdering two people on Sept. 3, 2016, near Azalea.
Bean, 46, is charged with two counts of first degree murder in the deaths of Larry Porter, 55, and Debbie Perry, 48. Porter was Bean’s landlord at the time, and Perry was a friend of Porter’s who was visiting.
Bean has been in the Oregon State Hospital in Salem since July 2018 when Douglas County Circuit Court Judge George Ambrosini authorized Oregon State Hospital to administer involuntary treatment to him for the purpose of restoring his capacity to be able to stand trial.
Another hearing will be held Oct. 15, when Bean’s latest mental evaluation is expected to be issued to determine if he is competent to stand trial and aid in his own defense.
When Bean was being held in the Douglas County Jail, several times, he refused to come out of his cell for court appearances. When he did appear in the courtroom, he complained about his court-appointed attorneys and wanted to fire them. He asked that he be allowed to defend himself, but Ambrosini denied that request
Ambrosini did appoint new attorneys though. Bean is now represented by Elizabeth Baker of Eugene and Gordon Mallon of Lake Oswego.
