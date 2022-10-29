Roseburg Municipal Court Judge Jason Mahan wrote to the City Council asking for help in finding programs that could benefit those who come into his court room.
Roseburg City Council met Oct. 24 and had the request listed as an informational item. In the video posted on the City of Roseburg website the issue was not discussed.
“I often explain to individuals who have a substance abuse issues that involvement in substance abuse treatment can potentially open up the possibility of obtaining clean and sober housing,” Mahan wrote. “Homelessness is an important issue for the city and if there are any other services or organizations that I can try to direct people to, I would appreciate it.”
Mahan wrote the remarks at the end of municipal court quarterly report.
In it he also wrote that the court is seeing some progress through its compliance court program. When a person convicted of a crime appears to have a mental health or substance abuse issue, the judge can suspend jail and place them on bench probation. As part of bench probation, these people need to contact ADAPT Integrated Health and schedule a mental health or substance abuse evaluation and follow through with recommended treatment.
People who qualify for compliance court will come back about two weeks later to check on their compliance. If they are doing what is asked of them, they will get an appointment with the court 30 days later to continue monitoring.
“ADAPT has a representative at most court appearances which is helpful in trying to get individuals in contact with services,” Mahan wrote. “The number of people who follow through with court ordered treatment services has been better. There are several individuals on bench probation that contacted ADAPT mental health and have really made progress with their services.”
Mahan added that one person who was in court frequently was able to get assistance and appears to have turned his life around.
“Although we have had some success, there remains a group of individuals who are consistently getting arrested in Roseburg,” Mahan adds. “Even after imposing some significant jail sentences, they are not engaging with the services located in our community. We will continue to try and get these people involved in treatment that can maybe address some of the issues that keep bringing them back into our court system.”
In addition to ADAPT, the municipal court judges share information about UCAN and the Department of Human Services with people who enter their court rooms.
