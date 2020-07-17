A Myrtle Creek man accused of murder has waived his right to a jury trial and will put his fate in the hands of a Douglas County judge.
Troy Russell Phelps, 38, has been in the Douglas County Jail since 2017 when he was arrested and charged on suspicion of aggravated murder, kidnapping, arson and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Phelps appeared in person in Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Ann Marie Simmons’ courtroom when his court-appointed attorneys asked the judge to waive the defendant’s right to a jury trial.
Phelps’ trial is set for Sept. 8, and Simmons will hear the case and rule on it.
Now the court won’t have to put together a jury pool and follow all the social distancing guidelines to be able to seat what was scheduled to be a 12-person jury trial.
With only two or three of the five circuit court judges allowed in the courtrooms at a time, the trial could have been postponed until next year if it had been a jury trial.
Phelps was charged in the death of 26-year-old Brandon Michael of Myrtle Creek on May 31, 2017, at Lawson Bar near the South Umpqua River south of Tri City. Phelps is accused of kidnapping Michael’s girlfriend and her 10-month-old baby and taking them to a residence in Myrtle Creek, after Michael was killed. Police said the woman was able to escape and contacted authorities from a neighboring residence.
