A Myrtle Creek woman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for her role in a vehicle crash two years ago that caused two deaths and seriously injured another person.
Shannon Carrie Ann Mello, 24, pleaded no contest Tuesday morning to two counts of criminally negligent homicide, third-degree assault and driving under the influence of intoxicants. She also pleaded no contest on a charge of failure to appear after she didn’t show up for a previous court date.
Judge George Ambrosini pronounced the sentence, which had been agreed upon in a plea bargain agreement.
Mello was sentenced to 75 months in prison on each of the two criminally negligent homicide charges, 18 months for third-degree assault and 30 days for a DUII charge, plus 10 months for the failure to appear. But all of the sentences run concurrently so the maximum will be 75 months.
Ambrosini also suspended Mello’s driving privileges for life. The judge also assessed a $1,000 fine, which will go to the Victims Impact Panel.
Mello also agreed to pay restitution, the amount of which is yet to be determined.
Mello was driving on Deer Creek Road near Dixonville with five people in her vehicle when it went off the road. Two people died — 16-year-old Christopher Smith and 17-year-old Elizabeth Williams — and a third person, Kevin Lounsbury, who was 21 at the time, was seriously injured but survived.
When asked if she would like to make a statement before sentencing, Mello answered, “No sir.”
Defense attorney Dan Bouck said Mello has shown empathy and was very sorry for what she had done.
Prosecutor James DeVecchio told Judge Ambrosini that countless family members were devastated by the tragedy. He said there was evidence that Mello had been drinking and smoking marijuana before the crash.
