Visitors check out the items for sale during the Roseburg Rod and Gun Club’s annual Gun and Knife Show held Sept. 20, in Roseburg at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

The state’s new gun law remains blocked, as the Oregon State Supreme Court denied a petition by Oregon Department of Justice to review a ruling by a Harney County Circuit Court Judge which placed a temporary restraining order on the implementation of Ballot Measure 114.

