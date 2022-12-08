The state’s new gun law remains blocked, as the Oregon State Supreme Court denied a petition by Oregon Department of Justice to review a ruling by a Harney County Circuit Court Judge which placed a temporary restraining order on the implementation of Ballot Measure 114.
A Wednesday-afternoon decision was announced by Presiding Justice Martha L. Walters. Walters said the State’s request to stay the order from Judge Robert S. Raschio “…is dismissed as moot”.
Earlier Wednesday, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum filed a petition urging the Oregon Supreme Court to intervene and allow two of the three provisions in Measure 114 to take effect Thursday. State officials had already acknowledged that the third provision, which requires a permit-to-purchase firearms is not in place or ready to go into effect.
Measure 114, which passed with 50.7% of the vote in the November election, requires the permit, but also bans the sale of magazines holding more than 10 rounds. It also requires that a background check of the buyer be completed before any sale or transfer of a gun can occur.
The flurry of legal action regarding the measure is not expected to end anytime soon. U.S. District Court Judge Karin Immergut and Circuit Court Judge Raschio have both scheduled hearings on Measure 114 for next week.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.