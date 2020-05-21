A new trial date has been set for 53-year-old Robert Wayne Bray, of Sutherlin, who is charged with four counts of second degree encouraging child sexual abuse.
Circuit Court Judge Frances Burge set the new date for Aug. 12 at 9:30 a.m. for a three-day trial with a 12-person jury.
The trial was originally set for May 27, but Burge approved the motion for continuance to give the defense time to gather more evidence.
Bray was arrested March 6 at a home in Happy Valley west of the Green District. The crimes were alleged to have happened January 2019. Investigators said they found data cards with visual recordings of sexually explicit conduct with children involved.
Bray was serving a sentence from Douglas County in the Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario for a 1995 conviction using a child in display of sexual conduct and delivery of a controlled substance to a minor, when he was found hacking into a computer in the prison in 2001 downloading at least 22 pornographic images of children.
