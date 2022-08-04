Troy Russell Phelps appeared before Douglas County Circuit Judge Kathleen Johnson for a formal arraignment hearing Thursday afternoon.
Phelps is accused in the disappearance and murder of 18-year-old Winston woman Kendra Marie Hanks, who disappeared while walking home from work July 7 and whose body was recovered from Cow Creek near Riddle July 13. Phelps is being held without bail in the Douglas County Jail on charges of first- and second-degree murder as well as second-degree kidnapping, according to a grand jury indictment issued Tuesday.
Hanks' cause of death was reportedly a fatal stab wound to the neck, according to a report from the Oregon State Medical Examiner.
The hearing occurred before a packed courtroom filled with friends of Hanks, who gathered for a vigil on the Douglas County Courthouse Lawn prior to the hearing.
When discussing a date for Phelps’ next court appearance, Judge Johnson did indicate that it will be a long trial which most likely will not occur until some time in 2023. No further action was taken at Thursday's hearing as Judge Ann Marie Simmons will preside over the case.
Outside the courthouse, a crowd of around 20 people gathered in support of Hanks and her family before the court appearance. The crowd was peaceful, talking among themselves.
After the court appearance, people who were in the courtroom convened with the crowd out front, calling for support at the next court date, which has been scheduled for Oct. 5 at 9 a.m. At that hearing, Simmons is expected to hear argument from defense attorneys Elizabeth JC Baker and James Devecchio on a motion for the defense to be present at any processing of evidence involved in the case. That motion was filed July 29.
Douglas County District Attorney and Senior Deputy District Attorney Allison Eichmann will be prosecuting the case.
This is the second time Phelps has been tried for murder in Douglas County. In May of 2021, Phelps was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison as a result of the events which occurred in May 2017 at Lawson Bar near Myrtle Creek. Phelps was acquitted of a second-degree murder charge during a bench trial. At sentencing, Simmons stated that there was not enough compelling evidence to make the murder charge stick.
Baker also represented Phelps in that trial. Baker is currently defending 11 separate murder trials in seven Oregon counties. Baker has murder trial scheduled to begin Aug. 23 in Washington County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.